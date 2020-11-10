House Scheduled to Decide Whether to Federally Legalize Marijuana

The United States may soon be loosening its laws on cannabis. In December 2020 the House will be deciding a bill to remove federal penalties on marijuana. This according to House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer’s letter that he sent to his colleagues on November 9.

In the letter, Hoyer defined the legislative schedule for the lame-duck session in November and December. The lame-duck session is an informal term for when Congress reconvenes on an even-numbered year — immediately following an election. Some of the lawmakers may not have been reelected and will not be returning for the next year’s session.

Hoyer also stated the hope for the MORE Act is to legitimize “cannabis and expunge convictions for non-violent cannabis offenses that have prevented many Americans from getting jobs, applying for credit and loans.”

He further stated that legitimizing cannabis could possibly give the economy a boost. The letter did not specifically lay out what each week will look like. Although the House is on the calendar for December 1 through the 4 and December 7 to the 10.

The House was originally scheduled to vote on the More Acts back in September. However, some of the Democrats felt voters would not take kindly to it. — due to them not agreeing on a second COVID-19 stimulus package.

At that time Hoyer promised the bill would be placed back on the table after the election. cannabis has been making extreme headway throughout the years in the U.S. According to Gallup, over a third of Americans now live in states where marijuana is legal.

They also stated that 68 percent of those people support the legalization of marijuana on a federal level. As of June 25, 2019, roughly 12 states had legalized marijuana for recreational purposes. There are roughly 20 states that have legalized marijuana for medical purposes.

After this year’s election, five more states can be added to the list for the legalization of marijuana. Cannabis Caucus Co-chair Representative Barbara Lee stated that Congress needs to catch up with the laws Americans have been passing.

Many Americans believe that it is about time for marijuana to be legal on a federal level.

Written by Sheena Robertson

