Former Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh Dies After House Fire Injury

The former Zappos CEO, Tony Hsieh passed away at the age of 46. His death occurred on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, after being injured in a house fire.

He became the face of the Las Vegas downtown revitalization after launching a side company then called Downtown Project (DTP) in 2012. In 2013, the businessman relocated Zappos from Henderson to Vegas’ old city hall.

Hsieh invested $350 million into businesses in the Fremont Street area — tech startups, real estate, restaurants, and other ventures. By 2017, he amassed a significant portfolio of about 90 properties.

Puoy Premsrirut, one of his attorneys, confirmed Hsieh had died “due to complications from injuries sustained in a house fire. No further details of the fire were forthcoming, according to the Review-Journal.

DTP released a statement recalling “Tony’s kindness and generosity,” which touched everyone. His demeanor brightened the world by delivering happiness — his mantra. “So, instead of mourning his transition, we ask you to join us in celebrating his life.

After he retired from Zappos, in August he turned his focus on this homebuying venture in Park City, Utah.

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

