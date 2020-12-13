Authorities Release Disturbing Details About Father Who Killed 2 Children

Disturbing details about the California man who decapitated his children have come to light on Dec. 9, 202o. According to prosecutors, Maurice Jewel Taylor Sr., age 34, showed his two younger children their beheaded siblings before locking them into their own rooms. For five days the children sat with no food or water — thinking of their siblings.

Authorities first discovered the brutal crime on December 4, when a few of Taylor’s clients called them. Taylor has worked as a personal trainer for the past several years. After Taylor had missed several appointments his clients began to worry.

After arriving at the Lancaster, California home, authorities discovered the bodies of two possible teenagers who were decapitated. Upon entry of the house, they found Taylor’s daughter, Malaka age 13, and son Maurice Jr. age 12.

Authorities allege that Taylor stabbed his children on November 29. He then showed his two younger boys the dead bodies before locking them in their rooms for several days. The poor children must have been terrified.

A woman — assumable the mother — was also found alive inside the home. Authorities questioned her but did not charge her with anything. It is currently unclear what ordeal the mother undertook.

Authorities found the bodies inside of a 45000 Block of Century Circle home around 7:50 a.m. PT. They arrested Taylor around 6:30 p.m. that day.

If Taylor is found guilty he could potentially face 57 years and four months to life behind bars. Authorities are still investing in this horrible crime.

Written by Sheena Robertson

Source:

NBC Bay Area: Chilling Details Released in Case of Calif. Father Accused of Decapitating Son and Daughter; by City News Service

Featured Image Courtesy of Kyah117’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inline Image Courtesy of Clay Manley’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License