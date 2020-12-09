Los Angeles County Police Accuse Father of Beheading His Children [Video]



Maurice Taylor Sr. — a personal trainer in California — has been arrested on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. He was accused of beheading his two children — a 13-year-old daughter and a 12-year-old-son.

Gruesome Discovery in Los Angeles County California

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the children’s bodies were found inside of their home located in Lancaster. Authorities discovered the gruesome scene when they arrived at the home on the 45000 Block of Century Circle.

The children were found in separate rooms. Both suffered stab wounds and lacerations.

Los Angeles County police officers were responding to calls about a possible gas leak at the time of the discovery. What they found instead was terrifying.

Los Angeles County officers found an adult female and two other children inside the home. They believe the female is the mother of the victims. The additional children and the woman appeared to be unscathed as the Los Angeles deputies questioned them.

According to the Daily Mail, footage of the California man’s arrest was released to them on Tuesday, December 8. In the video, Taylor is seen handcuffed to a stretcher as they wheeled him out of the home.

Police officers stated that one adult had to be transported to the hospital due to having “difficulty breathing.” It is unclear if that adult was Taylor.

What the Los Angeles Newspapers had to Say

The Los Angeles County man did not fight being arrested and was booked at the Lancaster Police Station. He is being held there with a bail of $4.2 million.

At this time it is unclear why Taylor killed his children. Police in California is still investigating the situation.

Taylor’s fitness clients told the Los Angeles Times they had been concerned for his well-being. His clients became concerned for their trainer when he failed to appear for sessions. They described the Californian as a “reliable” and “mellow” man.

One of Taylor’s clients Howard Kern — a writer and attorney — told the Los Angeles Times he had been working with the fitness trainer for seven years. He reported the gas leak that lead the police to the horrific discovery.

I said: “I’m concerned”. We are concerned about a possible gas leak. There are four children and two adults – and we’re concerned about their safety.

The mayor of Lancaster, R. Rex Parris, announced both children had been found decapitated. He further described the incident as “brutal.”

The Scene at the Los Angeles County Home

At the scene of the crime — Lieutenant Brandon Dean told reporters about the Los Angeles Sheriff’s deputies arriving on the scene. According to Dean, there were no signs of a gas leak when officers arrived. He further stated that “the cause of death from the two people inside have anything to do with a gas leak.”

Taylor has been charged with two felony counts of child abuse under circumstances likely to cause great bodily injury or death and murder. If he is found guilty he could face up to 57 years and four months up to life in California State prison. He is due to appear in court on December 21.

Los Angeles County Not the Only Ones Seeing a Rise in Domestic Violence

Since the rise of the COVID-19 pandemic, the United States has seen a rise in Domestic Violence cases. In April alone Los Angeles County reported seeing a rise of eight percent in cases. Authorities all across the Nation have encouraged people to call 911 as soon as they can to report anyone who may be in distress.

Non-citizens who are experiencing abuse can petition to become a permanent resident through the Violence Against Women Act. There is even a “get pets to a safe place” program to assist those who are in need — so they do not feel they have to stay in the situation in order to keep their pets.

The National Domestic Violence hotline has advocates available 24/7 — over 200 languages available — at 1-800-799-7233. Those who are in need of immediate assistance should call 911.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Written by Sheena Robertson

Sources:

CBS Los Angeles: Domestic Violence Cases On The Rise In LA County Amid Stay At Home Orders

Daily Mail: EXCLUSIVE: Personal trainer dad, 34, accused of beheading his two children at their LA family home is seen being wheeled away handcuffed to a gurney moments after the attack

CBS Los Angeles: Lancaster Father Charged In Decapitation Of Son, Daughter by CBSLA Staff

Featured Image Courtesy of Chris Yarzab’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inline Image Courtesy of Tony Webster’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License