Ohio State Basketball Player Take a Knee [Video]

Seth Towns an Ohio State forward took a knee during their game with Notre Dame Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. Towns took a knee to protest the Columbus police shooting and killing of one of his childhood friends.

Towns 23-year-old friend Casey Goodson’s death is now being investigated by federal agents, Goodson was shot Friday by a local deputy Jason Meade as Goodson was attempting to enter his home. The officer stated that before the shooting he saw a man with a gun.

The family attorney stated:

Goodson had a conceal carry permit and was legally armed at the time of the shooting. He only had a Subway sandwich in his hands when he was killed.

Goodson’s shooting created a strong outburst of anger and outrage from the fact that he did not have any warrants. The Ohio State forward himself was detained by police after George Floyd’s death for encouraging protesters to yell his name.

Since the incident the Ohio State forward said

[I] would continue to play an active role to fight against social injustice. I won’t stop, I will continue to use my voice to speak out for the people who are unheard, and that’s what I did.

Towns feel that it is very important to have a voice. One that is not just spoken but an active voice. A voice of protest. Being a Columbus native, Towns transferred to Ohio State once he had completed his degree in sociology at Harvard. He still has two years of player eligibility at Ohio State.

Written by Omari Jahi

Sources:

ESPN: Ohio State basketball player Seth Towns takes knee to protest friend’s killing in police shooting, Myron Medcalf

Mailonline: Ohio State basketball player kneels to protest police killing of his childhood friend, 23, who was ‘waving a sandwich which cops mistook for a gun’, ALEX RASKIN

Political Manch: Ohio State basketball participant Seth Cities takes knee to protest good friend’s killing in police taking pictures, admin

Feature and Top Image by Alexander Jonesi Courtesy of Wikimedia – Creative Commons License

Inset Image by Raymond Wambsgans Courtesy of Wikimedia – Creative Commons License