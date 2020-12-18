Boko Haram Responsible for Kidnapping Over 300 School Boys [Video]

A Nigerian all-boys school was invaded late Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, where over 300 boys were kidnapped from the Government Science Secondary School in Kankara. In the village of Kankara, angry, fearful parents are awaiting word on their son’s whereabouts.

Boko Haram Claims Responsibility

Nigeria’s Boko Haram jihadist rebels claimed responsibility for the abduction. They invaded the school and engaged security forces in a gunfight on motorcycles, forcing hundreds of other students to escape the horrendous attack by jumping fences. In contrast, others escaped capture while being herded into a nearby forest.

Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau stated:

Western education is un-Islamic.

Security and local sources mentioned by AFP news agency stated Boko Haram had recruited three local gangs to carry out the attack. Another source stated that the children were taken across the border to Zamfara and distributed among the gangs for safekeeping. A few of the gangs are in communication with authorities concerning the release of the children.

Nigerian officials are in negotiations with Boko Haram in hopes of freeing the boys. One parent, Marwa Hamza Kankara ravaged by, this said:

There’s no way I can measure my anger now, No woman wants to be outside at this hour but we cannot sleep, we cannot eat, because of our missing children. I am not only crying for my child but I am crying for all the children,

Government’s Lack of Protection

Kankara residents and people all over Nigeria are monitoring the fate of these boys. Angry criticism of the government’s handling of the continued extremist violence in the region has escalated.

Sylvester Anachike, a 58 years old newspaper salesman in, Abuja says:

Nobody is happy about the insecurity in the country. Even kids are afraid of being in present Nigeria because of insecurity, Just imagine, the children been abducted in the president’s state! It is unfair. It’s not good.

Teacher Union Threaten Strike

The safety of children in other schools in that remote area is a concern. Meanwhile, the Nigerian Union of Teachers has threatened a nationwide strike unless the government improves the security situation against Boko Haram.

The union feels that Boko Haram is targeting the students and the teachers. With sadness, they are reminded of a prior attack where girls from Chibok were abducted by Boko Haram six years ago and are still missing.

Earlier Mass Killings

The jihadist group also earlier this month claimed responsibility for a massacre in Borno of 76 farm workers. Four days later, this death squad on motorbikes claimed responsibility for slaughtering more workers in a rice field near Zabarmari.

In early June of this year, Boko Haram killed 81 people in an attack on a village in northern Nigeria. Residents stated that the attackers were in armored tanks with trucks filled with guns. The village head, women, and children were taken in this attack from the Faduma Kolomdi community.

Attackers Posing as Islamic Teachers

A surviving villager told authorities that Boko Haram came under the disguise of Islamic teachers. They brought them all together, stating that they wanted to deliver a religious sermon to them. All weapons were asked to be surrendered, and once they complied, they started shooting. Men, women, and children were shot — none were spared. When the dust cleared, they had killed 81, abducted the village leader, and 400 cattle.

Saliosu Masi, a father that has two sons that were kidnapped from the Kankara school, says:

It is very worrying.