The word alkaline refers to the pH balance of a substance. pH levels are a special way to measure how acidic or alkaline a substance is. These numbers are based on a scale of zero to 14.

Zero means the substance is completely acidic with the number 14 being completely alkaline. The number seven means the substance is completely neutral — neither acidic nor alkaline.

Substances that have a pH balance less than seven are high in acidity due to them containing a higher concentration of hydrogen ions. Substances that have a pH balance of greater than seven are alkaline due to a higher concentration of hydroxide ions.

Tap water has a lower pH balance than alkaline water. Alkaline water has the ability to neutralize sour solutions. Water with alkalinity is rich with magnesium, calcium, silica, potassium, and bicarbonate. These minerals help create negatively-charged ions into the water.

Negative Ions Going Beyond Alkalinity

However, in nature negative ions can quickly decay. A few examples of this would be the Lenard effect — which happens around waterfalls and other fast-moving water — lasts around 60 seconds in the air. Negative ions that are created by corona discharge — i.e. lightning strikes and thunderstorms — only have a shelf life of a few seconds.

Numerous studies on negative ions have shown that they can possibly have positive health benefits. These studies show negative ions can help boost a person’s immune system while improving cognitive function.

Negative ions are also believed to assist in alleviating allergies, headaches, stress, anxiety, and nausea. They are also said to purify the blood, revitalize cell metabolism, and stop the aging process. Scientists have shown that negative ions can kill some viruses, mold, and bacteria.

They can be found in nature near waterfalls, oceans, rivers, and dense forests. People can acquire negative ions in their homes by burning beeswax. They can also use water fountains, Himalayan salt lamps, or sit by the fireplace to absorb these helpful ions.

Adding house plants to one’s decor is another way to naturally boost negative ions. Many companies have created devices to increase these ions. Ionizers, generators, and air-filtering systems are ways businesses have assisted people in this venture.

There is even a way to add negative ions to one’s non-carbonated beverages. This company has created a way to stabilize these ions for a much longer period. Giving people a better way to introduce ions into their systems on a regular basis.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Written by Sheena Robertson

Sources:

Phyto5: 8 Ways to Expose Yourself to Earth’s Healing Negative Ions

Air Tamer: Why Negative Ions Have a Positive Effect on the Human Body; by Troy Anderson

US National Library of Medicine National Institutes of Health: Negative Air Ions and Their Effects on Human Health and Air Quality Improvement; by Shu-Ye Jiang, Ali Ma, and Srinivasan Ramachandran

Mitte: Alkaline water has been a buzzword among the health-conscious for awhile now. Is it more than just a myth or an unsubstantiated fad? Let’s find out.

Featured Image Courtesy of Jim & Robin Kunze’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inline Image Courtesy of Brian DeWitt’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License