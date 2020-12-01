Catching Negative Ions Near Waterfalls [Video]

There are many ways to absorb negative ions. Sitting near a beautiful waterfall is a wonderful way to do so. The fast-moving currents sounds can not only soothe one’s woes — but can actually have health benefits.

Researchers have found that negative ions can have a positive effect on a human. Scientists have found that these ions can help alleviate depression, reduce anxiety/stress, and help people sleep.

They have conducted numerous studies trying to prove the various things these ions can help. Like for instance, negative ions can help people lose weight.

Researchers have discovered absorbing them can help many vital organs. Not to mention the fact that they can help reduce or stop the aging process.

There are many waterfalls located throughout the world where one can naturally absorb the beneficial ions. Even man-made waterfalls, like a dam, produce negative ions.

These ions can also be found in heavily forested areas, the beach, mountainsides, and many more areas. Although there are still a lot of diverse thoughts on whether they actually help people. However, it should be noted that there have been no serious side effects listed for negative ions. So why not try to boost your mood with the invisible ions.

Written by Sheena Robertson

Alpen Wild: The Waterfall Effect: Negative Ions Give Positive Results by Elain Witt

Vineyard Complementary Medicine: Are Negative Ions Good For You?

Featured Image by www.ForestWander.com Courtesy of Wikimedia – Creative Commons License