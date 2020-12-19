Eminem Disses Snoop Dogg While Apologizing to Rhianna in New Album

American rapper Eminem has surprised fans with a new deluxe album — a follow-up to his album “Music to Be Murdered By.” According to Rolling Stone on Dec. 18, 2020, the new album has 16 tracks — one of which is an apology to Rhianna.

This long-overdue apology comes after one of Eminem’s scrapped tracks became leaked in 2009. In that song, Eminem sided with Chris Brown after he assaulted Rhianna.

On the track named “Zeus” he raps, “For that song that leaked, I’m sorry Rih, it wasn’t meant to cause you grief.”

Rhianna collaborated with the rapper in two songs after the Brown incident in 2009. Those two songs are called “The Monster” and “Love The Way You Lie.”

In this new album, Eminem works with $ign, Skylar Grey, DJ Premier, Ty Dolla, and Dr. Dre. The new album is labeled “Music to Be Murdered By – Side B” Deluxe Edition. The original “Music to Be Murdered By” was released back in January of this year.

Eminem was silent about Side B until its release at midnight on Thursday, December 18. However, there were numerous hints circulating earlier in the week.

This is not the first time the rapper has been secretive about his album dropping. Eminem’s 2018 “Kamikaze” album and his “Music to Be Murdered By” album were both kept hush until their release.

In July of this year, the rapper teamed up with Kid Cudi on the track “The Adventures of Moon Man and Slim Shady.” He also collaborated with Jessie Reyez on her song “Coffin” earlier this year.

In his new album, Eminem throws some shade at a few other artists. One of those artists is Machine Gun Kelly (MGK). Of course, this is not the first time Eminem has referred to MGK in one of his songs.

He also mentions Snoop Dogg in the last verse of his song “Zeus.”

I’m diplomatic ’cause I’m tryin’ to be

Last thing I need is Snoop doggin’ me

Man, dog, you was like a damn god to me

Man, not really, I had dog backwards

A few other people the rapper mentions in his new album are Billy Eilish, Chance the Rapper, 6ix9ine, and Future. One thing Eminem fans can always count on is his open feelings about other people. He has never seemed to shy away from letting people know how he feels.

