Lincoln County Maine Officers Name the Man They Killed on Friday

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the identity of the man they subsequently killed in the early hours of Dec. 18, 2020. Jacob “Jake” McClure was a 41-year-old living in Jefferson, Maine. According to Lincoln officers, McClure was killed during an armed confrontation after midnight on December 18.

McClure formerly lived in the Knox County area in Maine. Those who knew McClure growing up had nothing but kind words to say about him.

Around 12:25 a.m. EST, the Lincoln County Communications Center received an emergency 9-1-1 call from a residence on Rockland Road in Jefferson. Officers entered the residence after witnessing a man assault a woman. Upon entering the home Lincoln officers were greeted by an armed man.

Deputy David Bellows is the one who fatally shot McClure during the confrontation. Accompanying Bellows at the emergency call was Sergeant Matthew Day and Deputy Jerold Winslow.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the armed confrontation happened around one in the morning. McClure had a bit of a rough life. Suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder due to the time he spent in the juvenile justice system as a teenager.

Nathan McClure — brother of the deceased man — told the local newspaper that his brother was a very peaceful person. McClure’s long-time friend Daniel Oakes agreed with the brother’s assessment.

“Jake stood up to bullies, including people in authority.”

Oakes recalled the two of them conversation outside of McClure medical marijuana business — Sensi Sensei. Sensi Sensei is located at 50 Rockland Road (a.k.a Route 17) which is across the street from McClure’s home — the residence the standoff with officers happened.

According to McClure’s brother, he had organized a children’s Christmas gift fundraiser called Nobel Clause. The Lincoln County man is survived by his brother and three children. His numerous friends and family will greatly miss McClure.

Due to the officer-involved death, the incident is being investigated by the Maine State Police and Maine Attorney General’s Office. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has not released any further information due to the investigation.

