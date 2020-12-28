January 6 Is National Cuddle Day

Don't like to read?

Every year January 6 is recognized for one reason or another. It is known nationally for a few different reasons. One of those reasons happens to be that it is National Cuddle Up Day. This day helps promote the health benefit of cuddling.

The month of January is known to be one of the coldest winter months of the year. It is also the first month of the year. What better way to celebrate the new year than to spend a day cuddling up with someone special. Of course one does not have to cuddle up with a person, a favorite pet works just as well.

The act of cuddling releases a natural chemical called oxytocin. This hormone holds tremendous health benefits. Other than giving people warm fuzzy feelings, oxytocin also reduces pain. Oxytocin also helps reduces anxiety, stress, heart disease, and lower blood pressure.

The fact that cuddling can release this helpful chemical is a perk. It has been a well-known fact that physical touch can be an amazing way to communicate.

Cuddle up on a Cold Winter’s Day

Communication is more than just the act of speaking, text, or emails. Physical touch can transmit trust, safety, reassurance, and commitment. Cuddling can help a person communicate all of these healthy relationship values.

It can also release another fantastic chemical. It can boost a person’s sexual desire with the chemical dopamine. The release of dopamine stimulates the brain to seek out pleasure. Dopamine can also improve one’s focus and memory.

There are a few other days viewed nationally in January. National Hangover Day and New Years Day are just a couple.

When a mother cuddles their newborn it can help promote bonding with that child. When a child is cuddled they feel safe and secure.

People are not the only ones that enjoy a good cuddle. Cats, dogs, birds, and many other animals can be seen cuddling at any given point.

Written by Sheena Robertson

