KFC Introduces a Game Console That Keeps Chicken Warm

Don't like to read?

Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) has introduced a new virtual gaming console that is equipped with a chicken warmer. News of the KFConsole first broke out on Dec. 22, 2020. The company has been working with the hardware manufacture Cooler Master.

The Bargain Bucket-shaped machine features the world’s first built in chicken chamber, which is kitted out to keep its contents hot, ready for consumption during intense gaming sessions.

The company created this virtual reality gaming console to help keep its consumer’s tummy satisfied. Due to the technology they used — a person’s chicken will stay warm while the gaming components stay at a regular temperature.

Every gamer knows that their systems components heat up during use. KFC and Cooler Master used that heat to keep their chicken chamber warm.

The system’s specs include two Seagate® BarraCuda® 1 TB SSD drives for storage and an Intel Nuc 9 Extreme Compute Element.

Gamers Await for the Console to Be Released

Due to the 240 frames per second frame rate and 4K display compatibility, the console offers smooth gameplay. It can also handle virtual reality games with ease.

Public Relations and social media lead at KFC U.K. and Ireland, Mark Cheevers, stated the console “is capable of running games at top-level specs, all on top of keeping your meal warm for you to enjoy during your gaming experience… what’s not to like?”

He jested that “If Sony or Microsoft want any tips on how to engineer a chicken chamber for their efforts next time,” KFC would be happy to help. According to CNN, Intel said they had nothing further to add to the details that were released by KFC and Cooler Master.

KFC has collaborated with other companies in the past to enhance their brand. In February, the company teamed up with Crocs to create the KFC X Crocs Bucket Clog. This was a limited-edition shoe that was covered in a fried chicken print.

In December 2019, the company worked with Enviro-Log to create an artificial fire log that was chicken-scented. They called the log chicken-scented 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog.

The company first hinted at its gaming console back in June 2020. They were supposed to release the console on November 12. However, like all gaming processes that release date was pushed back.

Details on the price and availability of the bucket-shaped console are expected to be released next month. Gamers all over eagerly await more information.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Written by Sheena Robertson

Sources:

Toms Hardware: KFC’s KFConsole Is Real: Secret Ingredient Is Intel Silicon; by Scharon Harding

CNN: KFC launches game console that keeps your chicken warm; by Jack Guy

Featured Image Courtesy of Mike Mozart’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inline Image Courtesy of Marufish’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Thank you for reading this post. Please share. Like us on Facebook @GuardianLibertyVoice.