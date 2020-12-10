Las Vegas Plans to ‘Kiss Off 2020’ With a Bang

This year has been extremely rough especially with the COVID-19 pandemic running amuck. Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) plans on celebrating Dec. 31, 2020, with a bang. They will be imploding a 2020 sign at the stroke of midnight.

Due to the pandemic, they will be live streaming the event for everyone to view. After the big “blast” off of 2020, they will be revealing a huge 2021 sign. To further wow their streaming audience they will be presenting a 12 to 15-minute pyrotechnic display.

Their display of pizazz will include fireworks, confetti, and streamers. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, they have forgone their normal celebration held on the Las Vegas Strip.

The event will start at 9 p.m. PT and will be held at Las Vegas Valley’s newest casino — Circa— 13 West Coast TV Markets will be broadcasting the show. Of course, viewers can also tune in via Vegas’ YouTube channel and Facebook. People can also log onto visit Las Vegas dot com to see the event.

There will be a DJ to help entertain viewers as the show focuses on efforts to collect donations for local communities. The Las Vegas Entertainment plans on having various acts perform. There will also be a few celebrities sharing good tidings for the new year as well as much more.

The “Las Vegas New Year’s Eve Countdown to 2021″ is scheduled to end at 12:35 a.m. The musical host of the evening will be six-time “Best of Las Vegas” winner Zowie Bowie.

People who choose to participate in donations will be helping local food banks with the Souper Bowl of Caring program. The program is a youth-inspired movement that is sweeping the nation to stamp out hunger.

CEO and LVCVA president Steve Hill stated that it is a well-known fact “that celebrating New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas is a bucket list item and a long-held tradition.”

Holding the event virtually “will allow us to share our enthusiasm and excitement with Vegas fans near and far as we look toward a brighter 2021.”

