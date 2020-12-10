Massive Fire in Chicago More Than 250 Firefighters Respond [Video]

A commercial building in the Lawndale community of Chicago caused a massive extra-alarm fire on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. A report of a burning roof was called in from a landline inside of the building at approximately 8:46 a.m. CST, according to WGN News.

The status of the blaze quickly escalated to a 4-11 alarm fire within less than 60 minutes of crews being on the scene. More than 250 firefighters and 90 trucks were on site battling the blaze. The business is located on the westside at 4425 W. 16th Street, according to a social medial post from Chicago Fire Media.

The business engulfed in flames is Best Value Auto Body Supply, as reported by Larry Merritt, the spokesperson for the Chicago Fire Department. Due to the nature of the business and materials located inside, the scene was considered a Level 1 HazMat incident.

The widespread smoke and damages caused delays to public transportation. The Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) warned its riders on Twitter of the following:

[Minor Delays/Reroute] #18 16-18th buses are temporarily rerouted via 16th, Cicero, Cermak, Pulaski, and 16th, due to fire department activity near 16th/Kostner.

Merritt confirmed the building may have to be demolished based upon the massive damages.

The roof collapsed and reports indicate a cloud of dense black smoke was visible for miles.

In a live video posted by a news reporter from WGN News, emergency crews were successful in containing the fire and preventing it from affecting a nearby steel factory.

There have been no reports of injuries directly related to the fire at this time. One person was taken to a hospital for unrelated reasons. A firefighter said the civilian was transported due to anxiety, according to an onsite news reporter.

Written by Sheree Bynum

