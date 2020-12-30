Luke Letlow Louisiana’s Congressman-Elect Dies From COVID-19

Don't like to read?

Louisiana’s Congressman-elect Luke Letlow has passed away due to complications from COVID-19. He was only 41-years-old. His spokesperson, Andrew Bautsch, announced Letlow’s passing on Dec. 29, 2020.

The family appreciates the numerous prayers and support over the past days but asks for privacy during this difficult and unexpected time. A statement from the family along with funeral arrangements will be announced at a later time.

On December 18, the Congressman announced that he had tested positive for the virus. One day later Letlow was hospitalized.

At the beginning of his hospitalization, he kept his social media followers aware of his treatment and condition. Roughly a week before his death, he was placed in intensive care at St. Francis Medical Center — located in Monroe, Louisiana.

On December 22, he was transferred to Ochner LSU Health located in Shreveport. In a statement on December 23, Bautsch stated the Congressman was in stable condition. At that time Letlow was receiving steroids and Remdesivir as part of his treatment regiment.

However, his condition took a turn for the worse. He is survived by his two young children and his wife, Julia Barnhill Letlow.

Before becoming Louisiana’s Congressman-elect he served as Representative Ralph Abraham’s chief of staff — for six years. At the beginning of his career, he worked for Bobby Jindal. Jindal was a congressman, to begin with, later he became governor.

Louisiana’s Governor John Bel Edwards announced that all flags will be flown at half-staff the day of Letlow’s funeral. Edwards also spoke about how from a “young age” Letlow felt a calling to work in politics. He wanted to “serve the people of his home state.”

The Congressman-elect’s fellow congressional colleagues have shared their condolences with his family. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy stated that everyone’s heart was broken at the sad news. He further posted that he had spoken to Letlow’s wife on December 30.

Most people who spoke of Letlow stated that he was “a positive spirit” and had a “bright future ahead of him.” House Minority Whip Steve Scalise noted how the Congressman-elect had been “looking forward to serving” his people.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi mentioned how passionate he was as he “fought for this point of view” to be heard. Needless to say, the man will greatly be missed by all who knew him.

Written by Sheena Robertson

Source:

NPR: Louisiana Congressman-Elect Dies From COVID-19; by Jaclyn Diaz

Featured Image by Startbosshogg Courtesy of Wikimedia – Creative Commons License