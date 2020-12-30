MAGA Rally Closes Popular Proud Boys D.C. Hangouts January 6th

Don't like to read?

Downtown Washington D.C. braces for another MAGA rally on Jan. 6, 2021. The far-right group members from Proud Boys are expected to be there in full force to show their support for President Trump. Two of the Proud Boys’ favorite places to hangout announced they would be closed; Hotel Harrington and Harry’ Pub.

The rally coincides with the bicameral Congressional meeting to ratify the presidential election outcome. The Proud Boys’ purpose is to let the president know they believe his groundless voter fraud claims during the election.

On Dec. 12, 2020, the Proud Boys were part of a larger group who protested the Electoral College, confirming their votes. Reports indicate the weekend was filled with politically charged altercations that resulted in assaults on police officers, rioting, over 30 arrests for misdemeanor assaults, and four stabbings.

Saturday for the Proud Boys included chanting “all lives matter” and fighting with counter-protesters. The stabbings are said to have occurred within a block of Harry’s Pub.

The Proud Boys’ brand of support is exactly what Trump needs to soothe his bruised ego. He egged them on by encouraging his supporters to join the Jan. 6, 2021 demonstration on Twitter. His rallying cry invited them to a wild event.

In light of the violence during the weekend in December, the hotel used Facebook to let their followers know of the decision to closed from January 4-6 to protect their visitors and employees. The pub stated it would be closed on the 5th and 6th.

The Southern Poverty Law Center identifies Proud Boys as a hate group founded during the 2016 Trump campaign. Their definition of a hate group is:

These groups espouse a variety of rather unique hateful doctrines and beliefs that are not easily categorized. Many of the groups are vendors that sell a miscellany of hate materials from several different sectors of the white supremacist movement.

Proud Boys are active across the United States and Canada.

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

