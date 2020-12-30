Pierre Cardin a French Designer Dies at Age 98

Don't like to read?

Pierre Cardin a French designer — whose brand extended beyond the fashion world —has passed away at 98-years-old. His family confirmed his death to Agence France-Presse on Dec. 29, 2020.

After their announcement, the French Académie des Beaux-Arts issued numerous statements. One of those people was the academy’s secretary-general Cyril Bathalois.

Immense sadness… Equally great joy of having known him.

Cardin was most known for his forward-thinking designs. His designs helped shape the space-age aesthetic fashion seen today.

His high-collared suits were a huge hit with the Beatles in the 1960s. Cardin also designed uniforms for Pakistan International Airlines and nurses.

He was born on July 7, 1922, in San Biagio di Callalta, Italy. His father was a wealthy French wine merchant who wanted him to study architecture. However, Cardin has always been interested in dressmaking.

He moved to Vichy, France, to become a tailor in a men’s shop when he turned 17-years-old. He joined the Parisian fashion house of Paquin after World War II ended.

There he helped design costumes for a Jean Cocteau’s film called “Beauty and the Beast.” Cardin also worked at the couture house of Christian Dior.

He opened his own shop in 1950. Gradually he gained a solid reputation as a men’s suit maker. He created one of the first ready-to-wear collections for women in 1959. This collection was presented by a “name” designer.

His stark, short tunics along with his use of vinyl, googles, and helmets helped launch his Space Age look in the mid-1960s. Later on, Cardin became famous for licensing his name for the use of various products. Soon every fashion designer was trademarking their names.

Many people have shared that their thoughts and prayers are with his family.

Written by Sheena Robertson

