Negative Ions Have a New Benefit to Add to Its List

Negative ions are believed to hold many different benefits. Most of the studies conducted have been on the different types of health benefits they can provide. According to People magazine, Bridget Brager — a celebrity hairstylist — claims they can help with frizzy hair.

Brager told People magazine she has found a hair blow-dry brush that uses negative ions to dry, smooth, and style one’s hair. In a post on social media, Brager spoke about one “ultimate blow dryer brush.”

Of course, there are many different things negative ions can help with — now people can add smooth hair to the list. These ions have been already found to help out with digestion, lower depression, and stifling anxiety.

Some studies show that negative ions can help kill off some viruses, bacteria, and molds. Other studies show that they can help with anti-aging, sleeping, cognitive functions.

These helpful ions can be found in nature and various products for homes. In nature, they can be found near fast-moving waters like oceans, rivers, and waterfalls. Products that produce negative ions for buildings and homes include ionizers, generators, concentrates, and Himalayan salt lamps.

There have been no significant side effects listed for using these types of ions. However, its counterpart — positive ions — have been known to have many negative side effects.

Written by Sheena Robertson

