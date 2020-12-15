NFL Week 14 [Recap] [Video]

Week 14 of the NFL season faces the Rams versus the Patriots Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020.

NFL: Thursday Night Football Rams 24 — Patriots 3

The Rams running back Cam Akers rushed for 171-yards and Kenny Young intercepts Cam Newton for a 79-yard touchdown return on their way to a rout of the Patriots.

NFL: Bears 36 — Texans 7

In a game of 2017 quarterback draft picks, Trubinski got the better of Watson. Bears running back David Mongomery on their first play from scrimmage scampers 80-yards for a Bears touchdown. Trubinski throws 3 touchdown passes to Jimmy Graham, Darnell Mooney, and Allen Robinson. Khalil Mack had a strip-sack and safety to end the Bears six-game losing streak.

NFL: Cowboys 30 — Bengals 7

The Bengals acted like they did not want the ball in the first quarter. They fumbled the ball in their first three possessions while the Cowboys scored two touchdowns and a field goal. Dallas added another touchdown and two more field goals to give the Cowboys the W.

NFL: Chiefs 33 — Dolphins 27

Patrick Mahomes threw three interceptions in a game they were fortunate to win. The Chiefs were up 33 – 24 with 1:03 left on the clock. Miami could only come away with a losing field goal.

NFL: Cardinals 26 — Giants 7

The Giants had a bad case of fumble-itis against the Cardinals as they coughed up the ball three times. Arizona scored two touchdowns and four field goals to put the game out of reach.

NFL: Buccaneers 26 — Vikings 14

The Vikings could only score twice in this game as they missed three field goals and a sack-fumble with 2:14 left on the game clock. Tom Brady threw for 196-yards and one touchdown to put the Bucs back in the winners column.

NFL: Broncos 32 — Panthers 27

Broncos Diontae Spencer returned a first-quarter punt 83-yards for a Denver touchdown. Denver’s QB Dew Lock threw for 280-yards and an NFL career-high four touchdowns to put the game out of reach.

NFL: Titans 31 — Jaguars 10

Derrick Henry breaks through the Jaguars’ defenses for 215-yard and two touchdowns as Tannehill passes for 212-yards and two touchdowns. The Titans led this game from the beginning and never looked back.

NFL: Colts 44 — Raiders 27

The Colts trying to keep pace with the Titans in the AFC South put a whooping on the Raiders scoring five touchdowns and three field goals. They took to lead with a T.Y. Hilton 41-yard touchdown pass from Philip Rivers in the second quarter. Derrick Carr threw for 316-yards, two-touchdowns, and two interceptions one being a 50-yard pick-six by Khari Willis.

NFL: Seahawks 40 — Jets 3

Russell Wilson throws four touchdown passes to keep the Jets winless. On the first Jets drive of the game, they drove the ball down the field 48-yards in nine-plays ending with a Sergio Castillo 45-yard field goal. This was the only points put on the board by the Jets in another losing game.

NFL: Packers 31 — Lions 24

In the NFC North division game, Green Bay needed the win in order to clinch the division title. In a close game by half time the game was tied 14-14. Aaron Rogers put the Packers ahead with a six-yard run for a touchdown and a four-yard touchdown pass to Robert Tonyan. The Lions kept it close but no cigar. Packers clinch the division title.

NFL: Eagles 24 — Saints 21

The Saints and Taysom Hill shoot themselves in the foot as they lose their first game since the Drew Brees injury. New Orleans gets picked off, misses two field goals, and fumbles the ball on a quarterback sack. The Eagles bench Carson Wentz and start Jalen Herts. Herts went 17 completions on 30 attempts for 167-yards and one touchdown to fly the Eagles into victory.

NFL: Chargers 20 — Falcons 17

With both the Falcons and the Chargers being eliminated from the playoff hunt this game had little meaning in the overall scheme of things. A close game against two NFL divisional bottom feeders. Chargers came out on top.

NFL: Washington 23 — 49ers 15

Washington is on the top of that dismal NFC East division and the 49ers being on the bottom of the NFC West division this game was important for Washington to come away with a victory. It is clear to see that Riverboat Ron Rivera has begun to positively change the culture of this team. With Alex Smith at quarterback and Chase Young on the hunt on defense, it is going to be exciting to see where each week takes them.

NFL: Bills 26 — Steelers 15

Bills’ quarterback Josh Allen threw for 238-yards, two touchdowns, and one interception as the Bills roll past the Steelers and hand them their second defeat for the season. Buffalo is a shoo-in to make it to the postseason with a 10-3 record sitting on top of the AFC East. The Steelers have already clinched the AFC North division with an 11-2 record. Big Ben finishes the game with 187-yards passing, two touchdowns, and two interceptions one being a 51-yard pick-six by Taron Johnson.

NFL: Monday Night Football Ravens 47 — Browns 42

In a high-scoring game, Lamar Jackson wins with his feet scoring two rushing touchdowns and passing for another to Gus Edwards. The Ravens are still in the playoff hunt but this victory over a divisional rival places them still one game behind the Browns.

If the Browns could have removed their own foot from out of their own way by not making crucial mistakes such as a missed field goal, getting picked off on the Cleveland 17-yard line, and a game-ending safety with no time left on the clock, they may have had a chance to win this game.

Written by Omari Jahi

