Obama, George Bush, and Bill Clinton Will Get a Vaccine on Camera

Three former presidents of the United States have volunteered to take the vaccine on camera to prove to the public that the drug is safe, according to USA Today on Dec. 3, 2020. Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, and George W. Bush are willing to be some of the first people to take the vaccine to prove that the treatment is safe and effective.

Early this year, people were hesitant about taking the COVID-19 vaccination, but a November poll shows that more people are willing. Fifty-eight percent of Americans are now willing to get vaccines.

About 60-70 percent of the population need to be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity. Herd immunity, also known as population immunity, occurs when a large number of the population becomes immune to a disease, which slows the spread of the disease down. It is a form of indirect protection from an infectious disease.

Obama, Clinton, and Bush want to raise public confidence in the vaccine’s safety once the United States Food and Drug Administration authorizes the use of a vaccine. As American public health officials are trying to encourage the public to get vaccinated, the three former presidents believe their awareness campaign will prove that the vaccine is effective.

In an interview, he mentioned that if Dr. Anthony Fauci says a vaccine is safe, he believes him.

People like Anthony Fauci, who I have worked with, I trust completely, So, if Anthony Fauci tells me this vaccine is safe, you know, immunize you from getting Covid, absolutely, I’m going to take it. Obama stated. Obama, Bush, and Clinton awarness campaign should improve the way many Americans view the vaccine in an more positive manner.

Written by Jessica Letcher

Edited by Cathy Milne-Ware

Sources:

USA Today: Former Presidents Obama, Clinton and Bush say they’d get a COVID-19 vaccine on camera to prove safety; Matthew Brown

CNN: Former Presidents Obama, Bush and Clinton volunteer to get coronavirus vaccine publicly to prove it’s safe; by Jamie Gangel and Shelby Lin Erdman

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of dcblog’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of Jernej Furman Flickr Page – Creative Commons License