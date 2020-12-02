Pfizer Makes “Key Milestone” in Effort to Fulfill Promise

Pfizer, one of the world’s largest biopharmaceutical companies, makes a concerted effort to make good on its promise to combat the coronavirus. They put in an application, on November 20, to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to obtain authorization for their COVID-19 vaccination.

The request is conditional and Pfizer would be allowed to offer more research data at a later time — if approved.

Conditional marketing authorizations are given when the benefits of public health outweigh the complete and extensive medical research data that is usually required. EMA’s website outlines this and other useful information.

Dr. Albert Bourla, Chairman of Pfizer, said:

Today’s announcement marks another key milestone…

The vaccine that Pfizer has come up with is shown to be 95 percent effective. It is given in two doses. Patients are expected to experience results 28 days after the first dose is administered.

Just like the virus, the vaccine is non-discriminatory. Pfizer is reporting that the vaccine will work for everyone — regardless of age and ethnic background. Pfizer’s vaccine was 94 percent effective in elderly patients.

Pfizer and BioNtech, a partnering company, started submitting applications to Australia, Canada, and Japan. They plan to submit applications to additional agencies worldwide.

Moderna, another biotech company, has data to support its COVID-19 vaccination is 94 percent effective. Like Pfizer, they will submit applications to the EMA for immediate approval.

These key milestones come at a time when COVID-19 infections are soaring. The New York Times documented, worldwide COVID-19 has infected 64.2 million people resulting in 1.49 million deaths.

Also, according to The New York Times, just under 13.8 million Americans have been infected with COVID-19 and a little over 270,300 have lost their lives to the virus.

Hospitals and medical workers are straining to keep up with the demand for beds and care of COVID-19 patients.

Schools, universities, prisons, nursing homes, and warehouses are among the facilities that are having a challenging time circumventing the relentless virus.

Four contributing factors to contracting the virus, according to The New York Times is:

Proximity to a person infected with COVID-19 The length of time a person remains near someone with the virus Whether an infected person sends drops of salvia or fluid near you The number of times a person touches their face after coming in contact with someone with the virus.

People are still being asked to socially distance, wash their hands, and wear a mask. These actions will help slow and lessen the spread of the coronavirus.

Written by Sheree Bynum

Sources:

CNBC: Pfizer, BioNTech apply for Covid vaccine approval in Europe; Holly Ellyatt

The New York Times: Coronavirus in the U.S.: Latest Map and Case Count

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of SELF Magazine’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License