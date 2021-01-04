Denver Bronco Hall of Famer Floyd Little Dies Age 78 [Video]

Don't like to read?

Denver Broncos’ Hall of Famer running back Floyd Little died Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at 78. According to his family, Little gracefully ran his last yards in his year-long battle with cancer.

In 1967 Little was drafted by the Broncos in the sixth round and played his entire NFL career with Denver. Known to his teammates as The Franchise, he was selected team captain as a rookie.

Little in 1971 won the NFL rushing title rushing for 1,133 yards. He rushed for 6,000 yards and 43 touchdowns in his illustrious career with the Broncos.

He made football’s Pro Bowl five times and was installed into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2010. In his induction speech, Little says:

Because of those that encouraged me in those early years, I am here today. So, I want to encourage you, every student, every athlete, every person who will hear my voice, don’t listen to the naysayer. I had plenty of those. Don’t listen to those that will judge you for your rough edges. Don’t focus on your weakness so you won’t become a victim, Because the good in you is better than the worst in most. The choice is yours. Be the best that you can be.

The announcement that Little was fighting a rare cell cancer called neuroendocrine tumors that had metastasized came in May 2020. In November, former Syracuse teammate Patrick Killorin posted that Little was placed in hospice care. He died at home surrounded by family.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Written by Omari Jahi

Edited by Cathy Milne-Ware

Sources:

CNN: Floyd Little, NFL running back and Hall of Famer, dies at 78; by Kelly Murray and Cesar Marin

AP News: Floyd Little, Syracuse and Broncos great, dies at 78, ARNIE STAPLETON

Yahoo! Sports: Floyd Little, Syracuse and Broncos great, dies at 78, ARNIE STAPLETON

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Adrian Micheal’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of Jeffrey Beall’s Flickr page – Creative Commons License