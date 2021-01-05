Kerry Vincent a Cake Expert and Food Network Judge Dies at Age 75

Don't like to read?

Kerry Vincent who was a cake expert — and Food Network judge — has passed away at the age of 75. According to Vulture, Vincent died on Jan. 2, 2021, from an undisclosed illness. Her death was confirmed by the Oklahoma State Sugar Art Show — a nonprofit organization that Vincent co-founded.

The nonprofit stated that she was “a very private person when it came to all things not cake” therefore she did not want people to know her ailment.

The organization further stated that “her fight has come to an end but she will no longer have any pain. She will be sorely missed by all who she has touched through the Sugar Arts as well as personally.”They added that she did not want any services after her death.

Vincent was born on June 1, 1945, in Wyalkatchem, Australia. She started her career over 40 years ago in Mt. Many Peaks and Perth. In 1964, she was a Western Australian state finalist in the Miss Australia Quest. This prestigious pageant is now recognized with a special exhibition in the National Museum of Australia located in Melbourne.

In 1985, Vincent created an exhibition consisting of winter seas wedding cakes in the Philbrook Museum of Art in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Barbara Durbin from The Portland Oregonian once wrote:

Kerry Vincent’s not a cake decorator, unless you call Michelangelo a church painter!

In 2004, she was inducted into the International Cake Exploration Societé Hall of Fame. She was inducted into the Dessert Professional Hall of Fame in 2010. The great cake expert also founded the Grand National Wedding Cake Competition.

Skillful in her designs she invented unique techniques in sugar-craft. These techniques include the Vincent Marquetry and movement in painted sugar or stenciled flounces and skirting. She even created her own signature cake recipes. Recipes that were highly loved by her former clients.

When she closed the door on her competitive career in 2001 she had won over 100 blue ribbons. Tulsa, Oklahoma has declared October 6 as Kerry Vincent Day.

