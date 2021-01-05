Mike Richardson Former Bears Star Accused of Murder [Video]

Don't like to read?

Former Chicago Bears star cornerback Mike Richardson was accused Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, of a fatal shooting of Ronald Like, a 47-year old resident of Phoenix. Upon the police arriving at the scene, they found the victim with a serious gunshot wound and transported him to the hospital, where he later died.

Richardson was arrested and charged with murder, misconduct involving weapons, and a felony warrant. He was booked and is being held without bond in a Maricopa County jail.

As a member of the 1985 Super Bowl Champion Chicago Bears, Richardson finished his seven-year career with 20 interceptions, 247-return yards, and four fumble recoveries.

Richardson also holds the interception record and is a Hall of Famer for the Arizona State Sun Devils.

He was known by his teammates as L.A. Mike. Richardson was featured in the acclaimed 1985 music video “Super Bowl Shuffle.”

His troubles started years ago. In 2008, he faced a 13-years sentence for methamphetamine and crack cocaine possession. It was his 21st drug conviction since his football career ended.

Coach Mike Ditka and Richard Dent came to court to support Richardson being sent to drug rehab instead of prison. He was sentenced to one year in prison and a very long probation period. Richardson violated his probation, which resulted in him serving the remaining 13-years of his sentence.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 7, 2021.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Written by Omari Jahi

Edited by Cathy Milne-Ware

Sources:

USA Today: Former Chicago Bears star Michael Richardson accused of murder in Arizona; Salma Reyes

People: Former Chicago Bears Super Bowl Champion Michael Richardson Accused of Murder in Phoenix; Rachel DeSantis

Fox Sports: Mike Richardson, Super Bowl champion and former Bears star, arrested on murder charge; Ryan Gaydos

New York Post: Former Chicago Bears Super Bowl champ arrested on murder charge in Phoenix; Joshua Rhett Miller

ABC Arizona: Sources: Former ASU star, Chicago Bears player arrested in Phoenix murder; Zach Crenshaw

Feature and Top Images by Msmichshell Courtesy of Wikimedia – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of Seth Tisue’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License