Twitter Account for Second Gentleman of the United States Launches

President-elect Joe Biden announced a new Twitter account for Douglas Emhoff. In his Jan. 14, 2021 post, he suggested readers also follow @FLOTUSBiden and @SecondGentleman.

Emhoff is the first second-husband of the United States, earning him the title Second Gentleman. His and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden’s accounts have nearly 520,000 followers, even though they have not tweeted or shared anything.

Biden’s POTUS and Vice-President-Elect Kamala Harris’s VPOTUS accounts will be live at 12:01 p.m. January 20th — during the United States’ 59th Presidential Inauguration.

As President-elect Biden is sworn in on January 20, 2021, Twitter will facilitate the transfer of institutional White House Twitter accounts, including @WhiteHouse, @POTUS, @VP, @FLOTUS, and @PressSec.

Donald Trump’s POTUS Twitter account will be transferred to the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) moments the new administration accounts become active. His presidential tweets will become a permanent record of his interactions with the American people and will be available @POTUS45.

#Inauguration21 will be live-streamed through multiple news agencies as well as @BidenInagural, and Twitter’s US Elections Hub. @JCCIC, The Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies will also stream the inaugural feed.

During the ceremony, the US Elections Hub is expected to post “curated Moments, Lists and accounts-to-follow recommendations from trusted and official sources.”

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

Source:

Twitter: @PresElectBiden; @SecondGentleman; @FLOTUSBiden; What to expect on Twitter on US Inauguration Day 2021

Featured Image Courtesy of Pete Linforth’s Pixabay Page – Public Domain License