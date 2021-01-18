Phil Spector, Famed Music Producer and Convicted Murderer, Dies at 81

Don't like to read?

The man who is known for creating the “Wall of Sound” — Phil Spector — has passed away at the age of 81. According to his daughter, Nicole Audry Spector, the music producer died on Jan. 16, 2021, due to complications associated with COVID-19.

His daughter further stated that he had been taken to San Joaquin General Hospital — located in Fench Camp, California — on Dec. 31, 2020. Spector was then incubated in January.

He had been imprisoned in 2009 for murdering Lana Clarkson in 2003. Clarkson was a nightclub hostess who he had taken home after a night of drinking. Los Angeles officers found her slumped in a chair, dead from a single gunshot wound to the head.

On Dec. 26, 1940, Harvey Philip Spector was born in New York City, New York. His father committed suicide when he was 9-years-old. After which his family moved to Los Angeles in 1953.

He learned how to play the guitar and write music while attending Fairfax High School. During this time period, he met Harvey Goldstein, Annette Kleinbard, and Marshall Leib. They got together to form the band The Teddy Bears.

In August 1958, the band produced their first number one hit “To Know Him Is to Love Him.” After they appeared on the TV show “American Bandstand” they sold over a million copies of their music.

Between 1960 and 1965, Spector produced 24 records that made the Top 40 list. One of the songs he produced was “Unchained Melody” by the Righteous Brothers.

Spector’s “Wall of Sound” influenced many producers and rock groups. some of those influenced were Bruce Springsteen and the Beachboys. In a British documentary, Brian Wilson — a member of the Beach Boys — stated that Spector “was everything.” He further commented that he was “the biggest inspiration in my entire life.”

John Lennon referred to him as “the greatest record producer ever.”

Throughout his lifetime, Spector has married a total of four times. He is the father of five children. His death made Rachelle Marie Short Spector a widow.

Written by Sheena Robertson

Inline Image by Kingkongphoto & www.celebrity-photos.com Courtesy of Wikimedia – Creative Commons License

Featured Image by Lbritz44 Courtesy of Wikimedia – Creative Commons License