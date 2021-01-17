‘Grand Dame of Television’ Betty White Celebrates 99th Birthday [Video]

Don't like to read?

When Betty White says she “doesn’t need anyone’s permission,” she is not joking. At 99 years old, she has earned that privilege. On her birthday, Jan. 17, 2021, this tiny little powerhouse says she will be staying up as late as she wants.

She is looking forward to a quiet day in her Los Angeles home. White’s longtime friend and agent, Jeff Witjas, will be bringing her flowers and her birthday meal — a hot dog and french fries.

At 5-foot-four, the diminutive comedienne has been honing her craft since the 1930s. Her sparkling blue eyes light up when she packs a punchline or zings someone with her saucy one-liners.

White, also known as The Grand Dame of Television, has had the longest TV career of any performer on their list, explains the writers of Oldest.org in their updated 2020 compilation.

On May 8, 2010, at the tender age of 88, White hosted “Saturday Night Live.” To date, she holds the title of being the oldest person ever to host the comedy/variety program currently in its 46th season.

In an interview with “Parade,” she claims to hold no secrets to her longevity. However, the iconic actress says she does not plan on retiring. White says:

I just love to work, so I’ll keep working until they stop asking.

Watching clips of her on YouTube is an entertaining activity — especially watching her bloopers and any skit with sexual undertones.

She responds with grace when placed in awkward positions, such as the “Late Night with Conan O’Brien” clip when she and Jason Momoa are guests. Momoa shows off his muscular Men’s Health cover during the program, and White responds in her sassy fashion. Ken Saclo commented:

Dude, I know Conan is hilarious, but cmon you gotta give it up to Betty White, who at age 92, is still so sharp, witty, and funny as hell. I highly doubt I will make it to 92, much less be that cool!! She is awesome!

Happy birthday, Queen of Comedy!

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

