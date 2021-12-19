Betty White Invites Fans to Celebrate Her 100th Birthday [Video]

Don't like to read?

The iconic and beloved former-Golden Girl invites her fans to join her in celebration of her 100th birthday with a special movie event, “Betty White: 100 Years Young — A Birthday Celebration.” The film will be in theaters across America only on her special day, January 17, 2022.

Fans are counting down the days to White’s big day on Twitter. She is trending, which is something that can make a die-hard fan’s heart sink. One fan tweeted a plea for the comedienne’s safety, suggesting that wrapping her in bubble wrap would protect her. Somehow, this is not too hard to imagine and hear White’s laughter.

A comical thread was started by @chikkadee: “I have been informed that Betty White is turning 100 in January. We’re all getting the day off as a national holiday I presume.” The tweet earned over 10,000 likes and those posting seem to think her birthday should be a holiday. “As they say in St. Olaf…,” it is time to party,” as Rose Nyland might add.

The film is billed as a celebration of White’s life offering her fans “a revealing glimpse into her life.” The cameras will take viewers behind the scenes on a set, they will see her with her office staff, entertaining at home, and “lending her voice as an animal advocate.”

Then, there will be an actual party with a star-studded guest list including White’s “Proposal” costar Ryan Reynolds, hilarious Tina Fey, 88-year-old Carol Burnett, and “Into the Woods” star James Cordon. Robert Redford, Clint Eastwood, Jay Leno, Jimmy Kimmel, Valerie Bertinelli, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Craig Ferguson, Wendy Malick, and Jennifer Love-Hewitt will help celebrate the milestone birthday.

Last year, she fed the ducks, stayed up late and did whatever she wanted.

