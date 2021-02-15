American Pop Singer, Ari Gold, Dies at Age 47

Don't like to read?

LGBTQ+ American pop singer, Ari Gold, has passed away at the age of 47. He died due to leukemia on Feb. 14, 2021. Gold was openly gay and always acknowledged his sexuality and the fact that he was Jewish.

He starred in an autobiographical production Ari Gold – Untitled: The Making of a Gay Pop Star. His career began in the 2000s. Gold released seven albums throughout his career.

He is best known for the songs “Where the Music Takes You” — featuring Sasha Allen — and “Wave of You” which was released in 2004. His music was featured in ABC’s “Cougar Town” and NBC’s “Scrubs.”

He has also voiced cartoons in the “Cabbage Patch Kids” and “Jem and the Holograms.” The first job he landed as an actor and professional singer was on CBS’ Children’s recording “Pot Belly Bear: Song and Stories.” That album went platinum which launched his career as a child vocalist.

Throughout his career, he sang over 400 jingles. He was also a back-up vocalist for Diana Ross. Many of his friends and co-workers took to social media to share their memories of him.

Mario Cantone tweeted, “Rest In Peace Ari Gold. My Beautiful Talented friend. Trailblazer! Front Runner, Gold Heart.” RuPaul and Laverne Cox also paid tribute to the late singer. One of his friends posted that he would “be missed.’

They further said “Thank you for sharing talent with the world. I’m so glad I got a call you a friend!” Other people described him as “incredibly kind, encouraging, Pop Superstar, Gay Icon, and full of joy.”

Q. Allan Brocka tweeted, “I can’t imagine anyone trying to describe Ari Gold without using the word sweet. His energy was electrifying, inspiring, infectious. And he was so generous with it.” He further said:

I remember gushing when I first met Ari. I’d only made a couple short films but I told him I HAD to use his music in a film one day. He said yes with an enthusiasm that made me feel like a studio exec. When the day came, he let me use this perfect song.

He then posted the song “Things I Need To Hear.” Many people are heartbroken that the singer passed away. He is survived by his family, friends, and many fans. May he rest in peace.

