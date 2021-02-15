Kissing Is Part of Human Heritage

Don't like to read?

The first act of kissing was documented around 3,500 years ago. Sanskrit scriptures depicted kissing-like behavior that influenced various Eastern religions. Both Sumerian and Egyptian poetry speak about kisses. In the book of Genesis — in the Old Testament — there was a reference to Isaac asking his son Jacob to kiss him.

Scientists have explained that the act of kissing releases endorphins. These are internal stimulants that send extra oxygen to a person’s brain. It also lowers the stress hormone called cortisol.

Only around 90 percent of all human cultures kiss. Many people feel this complex biological act cements relationships. Not only that but it can be beneficial to one’s health.

According to an anthropologist at Texas A&M who specializes in the history of the kiss, Vaughn Bryant, there could be a second reason kissing became popular. Bryant stated that the act could have first started as “kiss feeding.” This would be when a mother chewed food up before passing it to her children.

Some people have even suggested that it could be a part of grooming behavior. Sort of how like primates — like bonobo apes — frequently kiss one another. Cats and dogs also nuzzle and lick other animals and humans. This could mean that the act of kissing could just be a way of grooming or communicating.

Experts believe this could be a form of establishing a bond or some trust. However, the act was established many people participate in a kiss all around the world. Whether it is with their significant partner, children, or another family member.

Written by Sheena Robertson

Sources:

Wyoming News: Learn about the history of kissing

Earthsky: Science explains why we kiss

Featured Image Courtesy of robleto’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inline Image Courtesy of Kira Westland’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License