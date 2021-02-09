Different Ways to Expose Oneself to Negative Ions

Don't like to read?

An Anion or negative ion is a molecule — or an atom — that has gained one or more extra negatively charged electrons. These ions are naturally generated by the ocean surf, waterfalls, evaporating water, and ionic materials like Tourmaline.

They are most prolifically found near waterfalls or electrical storms. Studies have shown that when people are exposed to negative ions they experience an increase in brain activity. This increase translates into a higher level of awareness.

According to studies negative ions can actually produce a calming effect in about 95 percent of the population. People who have been exposed to negative ions say they have seen relief from migraines, hay fever, and post-operative pains.

They have also been accredited to reducing infections and accelerating the healing process. Researchers say that negatively charged ions are essential to sustaining one’s health and well-being.

Studies have also shown negative ions can increase the flow of oxygen in the blood. This results in a higher level of physical and mental energy. This can in all likelihood improve a person’s overall performance.

People can find these beneficial ions in their bathroom shower, parks, mountains, springs, and beaches. They can also be found in forests — especially pine forests — moving air or wind, and in the dirt and earth.

Having ionizers, water fountains, or using negative ion concentrates is another way to increase these ions in their lives. Concentrates can be added to any noncarbonated beverages. For example, water, smoothies, teas, wine, and coffee.

Negative ion concentrates can easily be brought with a person when they travel. This makes it convenient to steadily use these ions wherever they go.

Certain stones have been known to hold these ions as well. Stones like Tourmaline — which produces a great number of negative ions — amethyst, obsidian, and germanium.

People have also stated they can find these ions when they burn beeswax candles, fireplaces, or operating Himalayan salt lamps. Some houseplants have been known to release negative ions. With so many ways to add these ions into one’s life why not try out a few.

Written by Sheena Robertson

Sources:

Phyto 5: 8 Ways to Expose Yourself to Earth’s Healing Negative Ions

Gail Thompson RMT: Stone Therapy

Trion Z: WHAT ARE NEGATIVE IONS & HOW ARE THEY BENEFICIAL?; by Philip Court

Featured Image Courtesy of David’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inline Image Courtesy of Dom Atreides’ Flickr Page – Creative Commons License