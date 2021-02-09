A Founding Member of The Supremes, Mary Wilson, Dies at Age 76

Don't like to read?

A founding member of The Supremes, Mary Wilson, has died at the age of 76. According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the Motown legend passed away in her Henderson home during the night of Feb. 8, 2021.

The cause of death has yet to be disclosed. A few days prior to her death Wilson seemed to be in high spirits. Veteran Las Vegas Strip headliner Frank Marino said that he spoke to his close friend on Feb. 5, 2021.

According to Marino, ” she was in a good mood, laughing.” He noted that he said he was not in the best of spirits and she seemed high on life. Further commenting “She was really happy doing Cameo videos for her fans and being on YouTube. She loved that stuff.”

Wilson’s sudden death has shocked everyone who knew her. Marino stated the majority of their conversation centered around a doctor’s appointment he set up for her. Marino said it was around noon time (PT) he texted Wilson.

The Motown icon did not answer that text. A few hours later Marino and Alex Schechter — his partner — received belated Christmas presents from Wilson. The vocalist had attempted to send the couple’s gifts twice before. However, she had the wrong address on the package.

Inside of the package was a greeting card and a red-vinyl album, entitled, “Time To Move On.” Marino said that it seemed a bit “weird that we got that today.” He also said that the “title is so sad to me.”

Wilson was born on March 6, 1944, in Greenville, Mississippi. She married Pedro Antonio Ferrer on May 11, 1974. The couple had three children together before they divorced in 1981.

She helped garner an unequaled record of Number One Hits by A female Group. Working with Motown Records, she helped guide The Supremes into rock ‘n roll history. Wilson assisted in turning The Supremes into one of three icons in the 1960s.

The Motown legend worked with various charities in her lifetime. Charities like People with AIDS Coalition of Tucson (PACT), homeless, victims of child abuse, and cancer research. She was a Cultural Ambassador for the United States.

She is survived by her children, grandchildren, and other family members. She will be greatly missed by her friends and fans. May she rest in peace.

Written by Sheena Robertson

Featured Image Courtesy of U.S. Embassy London’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inline Image Courtesy of tomovox’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License