‘Wizard of Oz’ Remake Will Be Directed by Nicole Kassell

Nicole Kassell is set to direct the remake of “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.” New Line Cinema and Temple Hill have plans to remake the featured film adapted from L. Frank Baum’s children’s novel. According to Deadline News on Feb. 9, 2021, Isaac Klausner is set to be the executive producer for the film.

New Line chose Kassell because they felt she would bring the “Wizard of Oz” into a new and re-imagined light.

The original “Wizard of Oz” movie was released in 1939. The musical starred Judy Garland, Frank Morgan, and Ray Bolger.

The film was about Dorothy Gale who was swept by a tornado away from her aunt’s farm in Kansas to the magical land of Oz. Gale embarked on a quest with her new friends the scarecrow, tinman, and the cowardly lion.

Together they followed the yellow brick road to see the “Wizard of Oz” in hopes to return Gale back to her home in Kansas. Gale’s friends wanted to see the “Wizard of Oz” to help them out with a few issues of their own.

Kassell is the director of HBO’s TV series “Watchman.” New Line appreciates Kassell’s watchful eye for detail. They are looking forward to seeing her outlook to the land of Oz.

Kassell has stated that she is “incredibly honored to join Temple Hill and New Line in bringing” the “Wizard of Oz” back to the big screen.

The remake’s release has not been disclosed at this time. Since the announcement was made it has been met with mixed feelings on social media. Some excited about the remake. Others condemning the idea.

One person tweeted “Hollywood, could you NOT be yourself for one day?” Another person wrote, “A new take could be super interesting, but this strikes me as a huge roll of the dice…” Hopefully, the remake will do the original movie — and the book — justice.

Written by Sheena Robertson

