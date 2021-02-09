Engelbert Humperdinck’s Wife, Patricia Healey, Dies at Age 85

Don't like to read?

Patricia Healey — the wife of singer Engelbert Humperdinck — has passed away at the age of 85. According to a social media post from Humperdinck, Healey died on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, after contracting COVID-19.

Humperdinck stated that the whole family was “heartbroken over the loss.” The post further stated that she “died the night before.” The actress was surrounded by their “children, Louise, Jason, Brad, with Scott on FaceTime.”

The family prayed and “blessed her with water from Lourdes” before she passed. Healey and her husband, son — Jason, and two caregivers had tested positive for COVID-19 on January 26. More than a decade before her death she began suffering from Alzheimer’s disease.

The couple’s nephew, Father Paul, read her last rites at 8 p.m. their time. It was 4 a.m. where Father Paul was located.

Healey was born in the United Kingdom in 1936. The actress was known for her role in the 1967 movie “The White Bus.” She was also in “R3” in 1964 and “Wuthering Heights” in 1978.

On April 18, 1964, she married Humperdinck. The couple was married for 56 years before she sadly passed away.

In an interview with The Arizona Republic Healey’s husband stated that her illness was the reason he would become tearful on stage. He noted from time to time he would tear up — during performances — as he thought of his “darling wife.”

Humperdinck rarely discussed Healey’s and his private life. The only reason he chose to speak out in 2019 was that Alzheimer’s was “a terrible disease.” He wanted people to know about the disease.

I thought it was important to let people know.

Friends and fans of the actress took to social media to pay their respects to her family. Her family is deeply saddened by their loss. However, they are at peace knowing that she is no longer suffering. May she rest in peace.

Written by Sheena Robertson

Featured Image Courtesy of Pedro.’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License