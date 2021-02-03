Mariah Carey’s Sister Is Suing Her Over ‘Vindictive’ Book

Don't like to read?

Mariah Carey’s sister — Alison — is suing the singer over a book she published in September 2020. The pop star’s book “The Meaning of Mariah Carey” alleges her sister gave her Valium when she was 12-years-old.

Carey also insinuated that her sister attempted to pimp her out and threw boiling tea at her. The sister has denied Carey’s claims. She said the singer “presented no evidence to” prove “these serious allegations.”

The pop star’s sister filed her legal complaint with the New York Supreme Court on Feb. 1, 2021. In the two-page legal complaint, the sister says the book is “outrageous.” She further comments that the book was meant to “humiliate and embarrass” her.

The sister continued by saying the singer “her status as a public figure to attack her penniless sister, generating sensational headlines describing her lurid claims to promote sales of her book.”

She is now requesting the courts to award her damages for the “vicious” and “vindictive” words that Carey wrote. The singer’s sister mentioned that she was severely depressed due to the “trauma of her childhood.” Further stating that some of the depression was caused by “her own children” abandoning her.

Carey has publicly acknowledged that her sibling — or as she calls her “ex-sister” — was a “deeply wounded” person.

In the book, the pop star described how her sibling was in and out of her life. The performer depicted several tender moments shared with her sister. She also wrote about the many occasions she felt her sibling endangered her life.

One of those stories included the sister’s boyfriend. Carey allegedly was tricked into spending the evening with him. She alleges that the boyfriend was running a prostitution ring. Carey says they played card games and ended up at a drive-in movie.

The singer says “almost immediately” he placed his arms around her. She further stated she was terrified by the “handgun” laying near “his thigh.” Carey wrote the only time she attempted to escape was after another vehicle pulled up beside them. It was at that point the guy decided to leave — driving home in silence.

The book has caused great distress to the pop star’s sister. According to The Sun, the sister has denied all the allegations. Claiming to be appalled and shocked by the implications in the book.

Written by Sheena Robertson

Source:

BBC: Mariah Carey sued by sister Alison over ‘vindictive’ book

Inline Image by Raph_PH Courtesy of Wikimedia – Creative Commons License

Featured Image Courtesy of Went Backward’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License