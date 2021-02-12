Prostate Cancer Myths Debunked

Don't like to read?

The most common type of cancer for American men is prostate cancer. According to an article published on Renal & Urology News on Feb. 10, 2021, the American Cancer Society estimates 248,530 new cases will be discovered in the year 2021.

They further estimate that prostate cancer will cause roughly 34,130 deaths in the same time period. This is a serious type of cancer. However, it can also be treatable and survivable if detected early.

Making sure that men are fully educated on this condition is extremely important. It helps ensure optimal outcomes for them. However, throughout the years there have been several myths believed to be associated with prostate cancer. Knowing the full truth could ultimately save a life.

Many believe this cancer always has symptoms. The truth of the matter this is not always the case. Of course, it can in fact cause pain during ejaculation, pain in the lower back and pelvis, frequent urination, and trouble urinating.

In some cases, the lack of symptoms can actually mean a man has later-stage prostate cancer. Even in its early stages symptoms are not always detected. Early screening can catch prostate cancer before it becomes a problem.

A lot of people think that prostate cancer can only develop in older men. Granted older men are at a higher risk of developing this cancer it can in fact affect younger men. In 2018, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) published recommendations for men between the ages of 55 to 69 to have the choice of getting prostate-specific antigen (PSA) screening.

This decision can be discussed with one’s doctor. They further stated that men who have a family history of prostate cancer should contemplate receive screening.

Many patients fear the effects of prostate cancer and its treatment. Their fear stems from erectile dysfunction and urinary incontinence. Radiation and prostatectomy do have a risk of erectile dysfunction.

However, most patients with post-treatment erectile dysfunction can recover their abilities — depending on the type of treatment they receive. According to the Prostate Cancer Foundation, most patients who undergo nerve-sparing treatments can improve significantly after just one year.

There are treatment options — like prescription drugs — that are available for all those who experience persistent erectile dysfunction.

One myth people believe is that this cancer only affects those who have a family history of it. Granted, this does put them at a higher risk but it is hardly the only threat factor. According to the National Cancer Institute, risk factors include:

Vitamin intake

Dietary fat

Race — black men have a higher risk factor than other races

And prostatitis

The institute says these are all risk factors in prostate cancer development. Many patients have stated they were concerned about their prostate becoming enlarged.

An enlarged prostate is a common occurrence as men get older. This is also known as Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). This can be a very frightening thing for men due to the fact it can mimic prostate cancer. The U.S. National Library of Medicine says that BPH has not shown to increase one’s likelihood of developing cancer.

Many believe that PSA tests are used to exclusively diagnose prostate cancer. The truth is this test is designed to detect if further testing is needed. PSA testing is not a cancer screening service by itself.

If the test shows that a man’s PSA level is elevated further testing could be ordered by the doctor. However, people should know that prostate cancer is possible without elevated PSA levels. A doctor will need to order a prostate biopsy to confirm whether or not the elevated PSA levels are due to prostate cancer.

Another myth people believe is that this cancer always requires medical treatment immediately. However, if it is caught early it may not require medical treatment immediately. If tests show this cancer has not spread or the patient is not showing symptoms; doctors may just begin with watchful waiting or active surveillance.

Watchful waiting means the doctor will monitor the patient without having to treat them. Active surveillance is a more aggressive way to monitor the situation. This generally involves more frequent testing. With active surveillance, the doctor will not begin treatment until test results show a change and cancer begins to grow.

Education on this cancer can in fact save a life. Early detection is always the way to ensure one does not have prostate cancer. Being able to begin treatment could mean living a longer and healthier life.

Written by Sheena Robertson

