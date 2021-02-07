Robert C Jones a Film Editor and Oscar Winner Dies at Age 84

Don't like to read?

Film editor and Oscar winner, Robert C. Jones, Has passed away at the age of 84. According to The Hollywood Reporter, he died in his Los Angeles, Califonia home on Feb. 1, 2021. They received this verification from his daughter Leslie Jones.

Jones was born on March 8, 1937, in Los Angeles, California. He and his wife Sylvia Hirsch Jones had two children together.

In 1967, he began working with director Arthur Hiller. They worked on eight films together. He retired in 2001.

Afterward, he began working as a professor at the University of Southern California School of Cinematic Arts.

He is most known for his editing of “It’s a Mad Mad Mad World,” “Coming Home,” and “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner.”

His daughter viewed him as a mentor. Saying he was “a gentle and generous man and a comedic genius. He truly was the sweetest guy.”

Being an editor seemed to have run in the family. His father, Harmon Jones, was nominated for an Oscar for his film editing work. Following in the footsteps of her grandfather and father — Jones’ daughter became an editor as well.

He also enjoyed collaborating with directors Stanely Kramer, Hal Ashby, and Warren Beatty during his career. In 2014, he was presented with a lifetime achievement award from the American Cinema Editors.

He edited eight featured films for Hiller:

“Tobruk” in 1967;

“The Tiger Makes Out” also in 1967;

“Love Story” in 1970;

“Man of La Mancha” in 1972;

“The Crazy World of Julius Vrooder” in 1974;

“See No Evil, Hear No Evil” in 1989;

“Married to It” in 1991;

And “The Babe” in 1992.

One of his teacher’s assistance took to Twitter after they heard about his death.

Sad to hear that and incredible film editor and Oscar-winning screenwriter and USC professor ROBERT C. JONES passed away this week. I’m so lucky to have TA’d for Bob for 3 semesters at USC – he was one of the kindest and most generous teachers I’ve ever known.

Many people have will mourn his death — especially his family. May he rest in peace.

