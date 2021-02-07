Super Bowl LV Preview and Predictions [Video]

Don't like to read?

Super Bowl LV Sunday is finally here. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are hosting the reigning Super Bowl Champs, the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, at The Raymond James Stadium Tampa, Florida. Super Bowl LV will be a historic game. Kickoff time is at 6:30 p.m. ET.

In Super Bowl LV, if the Chiefs come out victorious, they will be the first team to win back-to-back Super Bowls since Tom Brady and the Patriots did it in 2003 and 2004. Now, if the Bucs are victorious, this will be the first super bowl victory for the Bucs since Super Bowl XXXVII against the Oakland Raiders.

Tom Brady has six Super Bowl rings and will be making his 10th Super Bowl appearance. Brady is looking forward to adding a seventh ring to that collection this Sunday. But it will be the healthiest team that makes the least mistakes that will come out of this game with a win.

The Chief’s wide-receivers Byron Pringle, Aleva Hifo, and tackle Mitchell Schwartz will be out for the game, and the Bucs guard Alex Cappa and running back LeSean McCoy are listed as being sidelined for the game. Wide receiver Mike Evans is questionable with a knee injury for Super Bowl LV.

Super Bowl LV will not be filled as most super bowls are, but instead, there will be around 25,000 fans in attendance, including 7,500 health care workers that have been vaccinated and received free tickets from the NFL.

Brady already has the distinction of being the oldest player to win a Super Bowl. Still, he is now attempting to tie Payton Manning for being the only player to win a Super Bowl with two different teams over 40 years old.

