2 People Dead and 15 Wounded in Kansas City Bar Shooting

According to Kansas City police, at least two people are dead and 15 people have been injured in a shooting.

Officers were called to the 4800 block of Noland Road in the southeastern part of the city at 11:30 p.m. ET, due to reports of a shooting. They arrived at the scene outside the 9ine Ultra Lounge, a crowded bar where police reported that one adult female had been shot and killed in the parking lot.

No shots were fired by the responding officers.

Reportedly, up to 15 injured people drove themselves to local hospitals after being injured from the shooting. Three of the injured are in critical condition.

Police stated that a line had formed outside the bar and the suspect fired into the line of people. Police are not sure why the suspect began shooting and they are investigating the incident.

An armed security guard stopped the shooter and police believe that he is dead.

Monday morning, Jan. 20, 2020, police released a statement saying there is no more information to report about the case at this time. Additionally, no other media briefings are scheduled.

“The next anticipated information release will most likely be the ID of deceased victims once the next of kin have been notified,” stated the Kansas City Police Department.

Quinton Lucas, the Kansas City mayor, tweeted a statement thanking security and responding officers for their quick actions.

“Our greatest challenges remain even this morning in our community. My thoughts are with the families and friends of those whose lives were lost of impacted by last night’s mass shooting. Thankful security appears to have kept the situation from being even worse,” Lucas posted to social media.

Sunday afternoon, the Kansas City Chiefs won a spot in the Super Bowl by defeating the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship game. This is the Chief’s first Super Bowl appearance in 50 years.

By Jeanette Vietti

