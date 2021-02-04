Simple Ways to Lower Stress

Don't like to read?

Stress has been something people have had to deal with for many years. Even more so now with the COVID-19 virus running rampant throughout the world. People have been searching for ways to lower their stress without having to turn to medications.

One natural way to lower stress is to exercise. Doing this will prompt the body into releasing the feel-good hormone — endorphins. Exercising can relax one’s muscles and help them feel less stressed.

Simply going for a walk, quick run, jumping jacks, or 10 minutes of yoga can do the trick. One does not need to do strenuous exercise to help lower their stress.

Oddly enough becoming organized can help lower one’s tension. Writing down everything that needs to be done for the day can lower the anxiety one feels about their projects. Not to mention it is a great day to remember all the mundane things that need to be performed.

Granted not everyone feels the need to write everything out. However, if a person chooses to do so — remember to be realistic about each task. It is never a good idea to place too many tasks on the list. Seeing a vast list can in fact create more anxiety and stress.

It is also recommended to reward oneself for successfully completing the tasks on the list. A job well-done deserves just rewards.

An easy way to reduce one’s anxiety is to remember to breathe. Taking slow deep breaths can relax the muscles, slow the heart rate, and calm the mind. People have been using this technique for many years.

Visual breathing tools can be used to slow one’s breathing — thus easing tension and stress. It has been recommended that people take a slow deep breath in through their noses. Then slowly exhale out the mouth. It can be beneficial to visualize a peaceful place while doing this. For instance, calming waves washing up on the shore.

Allotting special time just for oneself is always a great idea. Taking a time out is not just for kids. Reading a book, listening to music, or simply meditating are great ways to reduce one’s anxiety. It okay to take special time each day — or once a week — just to relax. Not to mention it can help one from feeling burnout from the mundane tasks that have to be done daily.

