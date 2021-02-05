Smoothie Recipes That Are Healthy and Boost the Immune System

Don't like to read?

Staying healthy is extremely hard. Especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. This article will lay out a few tasty smoothie recipes that get your mouth watering.

Chocolate-Coconut-Banana Smoothie

This recipe calls for these ingredients:

One 5.3 ounce carton of plain Greek Yogurt

One small banana which is peeled, sliced and frozen

A half a cup of ice

A half a cup of cold unsweetened coconut milk

One tablespoon unsweetened cocoa powder

One tablespoon of honey

Half a teaspoon of vanilla

One tablespoon of unsweetened flaked coconut that has been toasted

One tablespoon of finely chopped dark chocolate

After all the ingredients have been gathered one will need to place the first seven ingredients into a blender — stopping after adding the vanilla. Next, cover the blender and blend until smooth.

Afterward, pour the smoothie into a couple of tall glasses. Top this tasty treat with the toasted coconut and dark chocolate.

Raspberry-Peach Swirled Smoothie

The following ingredients are needed for this tasty treat.

A half a cup of thawed frozen unsweetened raspberries

One-third cup of orange juice

Two 5.3 cartons of nonfat vanilla Greek yogurt

One and a half cups of frozen peach slices

One ripped banana that has been cut into two-inch chunks and frozen for at least two hours

One tablespoon of honey

One-fourth teaspoon of ginger

Optional fresh raspberries

After the ingredients have been gathered — combine the thawed raspberries and orange into a blender. Cover and blend until smooth. Then split the mixture into a couple of glasses.

Next, wash out the blender. Once this has been done combine the yogurt, peaches, banana, ginger, and honey. Cover and blend until the ingredients are smooth. Pour the mixture over the raspberry mix.

If one is wanting that swirled look this can be done with a smooth. Then if so desired place fresh raspberries on top. Serve the smoothie immediately.

Avocado-Lime Smoothie

The following ingredients will be needed for this tasty drink:

One cup of ice

Half a cup of light coconut milk

One-third cup of chopped celery

One-third cup of peeled pear

One-fourth of a medium-size ripe avocado that has been seeded and peeled

Two tablespoons of honey

One-fourth teaspoon lime zest

One tablespoon lime juice

Fresh mint and/or a slice of lime

After all the ingredients have been gathered combine ice, coconut milk, pear, avocado, coconut milk, lime juice, honey, and lime zest. Next, the blender will need to be covered and then blend the ingredients for roughly one minute. Or until the mixture is smooth.

Afterward, pour the smoothie into a glass and garnish with the lime slice or mint.

Carrot Cake Smoothie

For this treat the following ingredients will be needed:

One-fourth cup peeled and finely grated carrot. This equals out to roughly two small carrots

One-fourth cup canned chickpeas that have been drained and rinsed

One frozen banana that has been broken into chunks

One cup of unsweetened hemp plant-based beverage

One tablespoon of Neufchâtel cheese

Half a tablespoon of flax seeds

One-eighth teaspoon ground cinnamon

One-eighth teaspoon ground ginger

A one-sixteenth teaspoon of freshly grated nutmeg

One-eighth teaspoon of vanilla extract

After all the ingredients have been gathered place them into a blender. Then cover the blender and blend on low. Then turn the blender on high for roughly one to two minutes — or until smooth. Afterward, pour the smoothie mixture into a glass and enjoy.

These are just a few tasty smoothies to boost one’s immune system.

