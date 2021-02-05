Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene No Longer Serves on Committee Assignments

Don't like to read?

The House of Representatives voted to strip freshman Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green (R-Ga.) from her committee assignments on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. She tried to walk back her professed belief in the “lie she was allowed to believe,” as though she does not have the ability to discern fact from fantasy.

She has been seen wearing masks that support former President Donald Trump’s claim that he won the 2020 General Election and one that reads censored. When she arrived at the House on the day she was expected to defend herself against the charges lodged against her, Greene wore a mask proclaiming her right to free speech — each mask is emblazoned with words in all capital letters.

Greene supposedly denounced her “loony lies” in a meeting with Rep. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) the day before. He claims she denounces her beliefs.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) used an enlarged screenshot of a Facebook ad on a campaign page depicting Candidate-Greene’s disturbing thoughts.

“The image featured a photo of Greene holding a gun alongside isolated images of Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.y.), Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.). Underneath was the caption: ‘Squad’s worst nightmare,'” reports NPR.

The House members agreed on the resolution to remove Greene from the chamber’s Education and Labor, and Budget committees.

The final vote tally reflected Congress’ division with the majority of Democrats and 11 Republicans voting yea — 230 to 199 with three members not casting votes.

Rep. Greene posted lengthy tomes on Facebook about her theories that reflect her belief in QAnon conspiracy propaganda.

She accosted and accused David Hogg, asserting he was just an actor in the 2018 mass shooting at Parkland High School. She repeatedly stated that mass shootings were staged as a fear tactic Democrats use to take away the Second Amendment right to own guns.

Another of Greene’s claims is about a Jewish company’s satellite that shot lasers down and started the recent fires in California. She is guilty of making similar unfounded antisemitic statements in the past.

Moreover, she announced during the January 6th insurrection on the Capitol that she would submit Articles of Impeachment against then-President-Elect Joe Biden. Greene followed through with her promise and submitted the articles the day after his inauguration on January 21.

Greene wants people to believe she has dismissed the QAnon conspiracies as non-truths that she quit believing them “by the end of 2017. But that did not stop her from continuing to spread the lies. In July 2020, she explained on national television that she was “concerned about a deep state.”

On Thursday, she restated her belief in the so-called deep state in a tweet:

It’s not just me they want to cancel. They want to cancel every Republican. Don’t let the mob win.

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

Featured Image Courtesy of Eric B. Walker’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License