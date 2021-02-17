The Devilish ‘Cruella’ Will Be Brought to Life by Emma Stone [Video]

Don't like to read?

Emma Stone will be bringing Disney’s “Cruella” to life in the company’s upcoming live-action film. This movie will be a prequel to “101 Dalmations” which starred Glenn Close as Cruella De Vil. It is scheduled to debut on May 28, 2021.

Stone will be telling the story of how “Cruella” rose to be the fur fanatic devilish villain people love to hate. The movie was originally set to be released in the United States on Dec. 23, 2020. It was supposed to be released in the United Kingdom a week later. However, the company decided to push back the release. More than likely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Feb. 17, 2021, Disney released the trailer for “Cruella.” Emma Thompson will be playing Stone’s boss in the film. Paul Walter Hauser and Joel Fry will be playing “Cruella’s” sidekicks, Horace and Jasper.

The movie was directed by Craig Gillespie. The movie is set in the 1970s. A novel called “Hello, Cruel Heart” is based on the life of a teenage girl struggling to establish herself as a fashion designer. Ultimately, the movie will be using this upcoming novel as the guideline for the film.

In the trailer, “Cruella” says “I am woman, hear me roar.” It then gives viewers a sneak peek of Stone’s portrayal of the iconic villain.

Upon Disney’s release of the trailer, it has received mixed reviews on social media. One person on Twitter says, “cruella is just TOO much for y’all cause it’s a villain story and u “shouldn’t humanize villains” but JOKER IS A MASTERPIECE?????????? WHAT ARE YALL ON???”

Another person tweeted, “Graig Gillespie is directing Cruella. He also directed I, Tonya. Oh yeah, we’re in for a treat.” Other’s compare her to the “Jokers” Harley Quinn. Some even saying that they have no desire to see the prequel.

Written by Sheena Robertson

Featured Image Courtesy of tricks ware’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License