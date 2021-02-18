Tucker Carlson Signs Multi-Year Agreement With Fox Nation

Don't like to read?

Fox News and Tucker Carlson reached an agreement for a multi-year contract to bolster the company’s subscription-based streaming service. The new deal includes exclusive podcasts and original specials to be streamed on Fox Nation, reports Variety on Feb. 17, 2021.

Beginning in April, he will release three new video podcasts weekly. The content will include discussions on top issues in the news cycle and interviews.

The “Tucker Carlson Originals” series will also begin airing in April. Fox News explains each program will focus on a single topic, digging deeper than typically in a regular newscast.

Jason Wells, the “Tucker Carlson Tonight” program senior executive producer, and team will be producing the new programming. Wells seems enthusiastic:

We have far more stories to tell than we can air in our nightly format. We see this as a welcome expansion of what we’re already doing.

The conservative television host and political commentator’s large following was a motivation for signing him to provide exclusive programming, according to Fox Nation President Jason Klarman.

Fox believes the deal will increase subscriptions from his most ardent fans.

Klarman eludes to the deal with Carlson is the beginning of the service’s expansion.

Carlson has been working at Fox News since 2009. In 2012, he became the co-host of the weekend program; “Fox and Friends.” Four years later, his program, “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” first aired.

