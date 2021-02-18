Former Senator Bob Dole Has Stage 4 Cancer

Don't like to read?

Former Republican Senator Bob Dole announced on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, that he has stage 4 lung cancer. On his Twitter page, he stated that he will begin treatments on “Monday,” February 22.

While I certainly have some hurdles ahead, I also know that I join millions of Americans who face significant health challenges of their own

From 1969 to 1996, Dole represented Kansas in the United States Senate. During his final 11 years of serving Dole was the Grand Ole Party (GOP) leader.

Prior to being a senator, he served in the House of Representatives from the years 1961 to 1969.

In 1976, he was the vice-presidential nominee during that election.

During World War II he suffered serious injuries in Italy — nearly getting his arm blown off. These injuries resulted in him being hospitalized for a long time. He now has limited usage of his right arm.

He chaired the Senate Finance Committee in the early 1980s. His efforts helped guide the United States tax, trade, and health policy.

In 1996, Dole ran for president but did not win. Former President Bill Clinton won that election — 49.2 percent to 40.7 percent of the American votes. Dole ran for president two times prior to losing to Clinton — in 1980 and 1988.

Dole was born on July 22, 1923, in Russell, Kansas. On June 12, 1948, Dole married Phyllis Holden. They had one child together before divorcing on Jan. 11, 1972. Their daughter Robin Dole was born on Oct. 15, 1954.

He married his second wife, Elizabeth Dole, on Dec. 6, 1975. They are presently still married.

Dole was a strong advocate for getting the World War II memorial funded and built.

This announcement of lung cancer is not Dole’s first time having cancer. In 1993, he underwent surgery for prostate cancer.

Since his announcement, several people have taken to social media to post their thoughts and prayers. These people included Susan Page and Jon Stewart. Stewart wrote on his Twitter page, “Sending big love to my friend Bob Dole…still mad he was funnier than me on my show!!”

