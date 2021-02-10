Tips for Better Night’s Sleep

Don't like to read?

Many people have a hard time sleeping at night. This has caused them to find ways to get a better night’s sleep — especially without having to be medicated. Many people prefer to find healthy ways to do things without the crutch of medications. This article will lay out a few tips to help one sleep better naturally.

Sticking to a Sleep Schedule

Being able to stick to a schedule is extremely healthy for everyone. If adults set aside seven to eight hours for sleep this can be extremely healthy for them. Doctors recommend at least seven hours of sleep for a healthy adult.

For newborns — zero to three months of age — the sleep foundation recommends at least 14 to 17 hours each day. For infants between the age of four to 11 months — it is recommended at least 12 to 15 hours each day.

Toddlers around one to two years old should be getting around 11 to 14 hours of rest every day. Preschoolers between three to five years old should be getting around 10 to 13 hours of rest each day. It is recommended for children between the ages of six to 13 should sleep around nine to 11 hours a day.

Further Recommendations for Bedtime Hours

It is recommended for teenagers between the ages of 14 to 17 to get roughly eight to 10 each day. With younger adults ranging between 18 to 25 years old getting seven to nine hours a day.

They further say adults between the ages of 26 to 64 benefit from the same amount of sleep as younger adults. However, adults 65 years or older only need around seven to eight hours each day.

For people who have issues falling asleep, it is recommended they do something relaxing before bed. This can be listening to soothing music, reading a book, or simply meditating. This will help relax the mind and body so sleep will come easier.

Paying Attention to What a Person Eats or Drinks

Going to bed on an empty or stuffed stomach will cause a person to experience sleeplessness. Avoiding large or heavy meals within a couple of hours of bedtime will divert this issue. Many experts say that discomfort will attribute to a person staying awake.

It is also advised to resist stimulates such as caffeine, alcohol, and nicotine prior to bedtime. These things can wreak havoc on a person’s quality of sleep. Granted alcohol can make a person feel tired, it has been known to disrupt one’s dream time.

Design a Restful Environment

For a restful night of sleep, it is best to design a room perfect for it. This often means a quiet, dark, and cool space. Having too much light can make catching forty winks almost impossible. A person should also avoid light-emitting objects — like cellphone, tablets, computers, etc. — prior to bedtime.

Partaking in soothing activities prior to bedtime can also be beneficial. For example, relaxation techniques or taking a bath.

Place a Limit for Daytime Naps

Long naps during the day can be disruptive to a full night’s sleep. A person should try to limit their nap time to around 30 minutes. This will help the body feel rejuvenated while allowing them to keep their regular bedtime habits.

People who work during the day may need to extend this time limit of course. This will help the body catch up on the much-needed rest it needs to keep running properly.

Add Physical Activity to Daily Routine

Adding regular physical activity can assist in better sleep patterns. However, it is not recommended for these activities to be done close to bedtime. This is due to the fact it can make the blood flow faster, increasing one’s energy levels.

Experts also believe spending time outdoors every day can be beneficial. Like the old wives’ tale goes “Fresh air is good for the body.”

Manage One’s Concerns and Worries

People should try to resolve their concerns and worries they have each day. This can be done by simply jotting down what is bothering them. This way if they can not attend to them immediately they can set it aside for the next day.

Being able to use stress management may be beneficial as well. Becoming organized, setting priorities, and entrusting others to assist them could be the answer. Remember it is okay to ask for help when one needs it.

Meditating, coloring, or doing a peaceful activity can help lower one’s stress and anxiety. Thus helping them get a better night’s rest.

Remember sleeplessness happens to everyone from time to time. If it becomes a constant issue or begins to affect one’s life then it is highly recommended to reach out to a healthcare provider for help. Everyone deserves a full night’s rest.

Written by Sheena Robertson

Sources:

Mayo Clinic: Sleep tips: 6 steps to better sleep

Sleep Foundation: National Sleep Foundation Recommends New Sleep Times

Featured Image Courtesy of Andrew Roberts’ Flickr Page – Creative Commons License