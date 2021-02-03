Truth Initiative ‘This Is Quitting’ App for Teen Vapers [Video]

Don't like to read?

Truth Initiative Is a free mobile program to help youth quit vaping. Truth Initiative was established in March 1999 because of the Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement.

What is ‘This Is Quitting’?

“This Is Quitting” is a text messaging program that consolidates messages from other youth who have attempted or have successfully quit vaping. The Truth Initiative program has helped over 220,000 youth and young adults find a path to quitting.

Text messages from real youth show both the good and the bad realities of quitting. The purpose is to feel motivated, inspired, and supported while going through the quitting process.

Truth Initiative also shares with participants tips and strong strategies for quitting. The program is tailored to youth and young adults between 13 and 24. When enrolling in the program, they are asked for their age and product usage to keep messages relevant.

Messages to build skills and confidence will be sent to users that want to quit but are not ready to quit. All participants can text COPE, STRESS, SLIP, or MORE to receive instant support. After a participant completes the program, they receive periodic text messages from Truth Initiative and may continue to use those supportive keywords if needed for as long as they like.

A Congressional hearing was held on June 24th and 25th of 2020 to examine JUUL’s role in the teen vaping epidemic. Teens and young adults can join for free by texting DITCHVAPE to 88709.

