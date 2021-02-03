Using Negative Ions and Raw Foods to Alkalinize the Body

Don't like to read?

Using negative ions and alkalinized foods and water can help maintain the body’s pH balance. This will help a person live a healthier lifestyle. Most foods considered to be superfoods are alkaline-forming foods.

Raw — meaning uncooked — tomatoes hold more alkalinity than when they are cooked. They also hold the most nutrients at this stage. They are an excellent source of digestive enzymes, vitamin C, and vitamin B6. The last vitamin is often difficult to find in foods.

Almonds have been found to be a tremendous alkaline-forming snack. They are also highly nutritious. Almonds contain healthy fats and high levels of magnesium — making them an excellent form of alkaline.

Spinach is a favorite for those who enjoy leafy green vegetables. They have a mild flavor and are a great way to form alkalinity in the body. Spinach is rich in vitamin K, A, and chlorophyll. A person can eat them as is or add them to a variety of wonderful foods and smoothies.

Parsley assists with digestion and cleanses the kidneys. This highly alkalizing food can be added to salads, soups, and chilis.

The most alkalizing food out there is lemons. They assist with digestion, support the liver and detoxify the body. Adding them to your negative ionized water is a great way to enjoy them every day.

Peppers — like Jalapenos — are another way to alkalinize and maintain a healthy pH balance. They can prevent free radicals from forming in the body and support the endocrine system.

People who like to steam their vegetables — can add negative ions to their water. They can do this with negative ion concentrates. Just a few drops added to the water can become highly beneficial.

Negative ions have been known to increase a person’s ability to metabolize fats and carbohydrates. They can also boost the immune system function.

Studies have shown that negative ions can help reduce stress, anxiety, and depression. They have also been said to regulate a person’s sleep patterns and mood.

Researchers have noted that negative ions can be used to inhibit or kill the growth of harmful bacteria, mold species, and viruses. They have also been thought to have an activating influence on some of the body systems and cognitive performance.

Drinking alkalinized negative ion water and eating more beneficial foods can help people live healthier lives.

Written by Sheena Robertson

