Chicago River Dyed Green for Saint Patrick’s Day

Don't like to read?

A little bit of normalcy returned to Chicago when Mayor Lori Lightfoot authorized the Chicago River to be dyed green. In the early hours of March 13, 2021, crews hit the river to begin the process of making the river glow green for St. Patrick’s Day.

Due to COVID-19, Mayor Lightfoot authorized the famous river dyeing to proceed. However, not wanting people to gather during the pandemic; Lightfoot did not confirm when the color change would happen. To many people’s delight, this event started around 7:10 a.m. CT.

Two of the speculators who witnessed the river turn green were Kathleen and Thomas Bender. They stood on the DuSable watching as their son played bagpipe with the Shannon Rovers Irish Pipe Band. The band performed on a barge as it drifted in the green Chicago River.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Thomas Bender — age 51-years-old — dyeing the river and not announcing the time “was probably a compromise.”

It’s a little bit of normalcy that I’m sure is sadly missed by a lot of people.

His wife said, “The beauty of it was normally there’s a ton of people up here” making it hard to see from “the railing.” The married Irish Americans said they came over the moment they heard Lightfoot greenlighted the project. Smith further stated this was “one of those traditions we don’t ever want to pass up.”

Two other people who watch the river turn green were a couple named Mike Smith and Lori Jones. They were dressed in green sweatshirts that said “Chicago” above a shamrock — along with green hats and gloves.

The couple walked over from their home in River North. They hope this is a sign that more Chicago traditions — like summer street festivals — will return this summer. Jones said the event was “truly missed… last year.” Many things were missed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

City officials have closed the Riverwalk for the day. They further ask for people to snap a photo quickly and move on. This will allow more people to see the glowing green color of the Chicago River. Officers of the Chicago Police Department have been posted along the bridge.

A spokesperson for Lightfoot said that “the City will still be partnering with the Chicago Plumbers Union Local 130 to” turn the Chicago River green.

Written by Sheena Robertson

Source:

Chicago Tribune: Chicago River dyed green for St. Patrick’s Day weekend, prompting selfies and wooing: ‘It’s a little bit of normalcy’; by John Byrne and Alice Yin

Featured Image Courtesy of vxla’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inline Image Courtesy of Marit & Toomas Hinnosaar’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License