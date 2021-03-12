Sergio Garcia Leading the Pack in Golf’s 2021 Players Championship [Video]

Don't like to read?

After ending the first round of the Players Championship Thursday, March 11, 2021, Sergio Garcia led the pack. This year 48 of the world’s top 50 players will participate at the same location where COVID-19 shut golf down 12 months ago.

The groups of stars that will be featured in this tournament will be star-studded. With the absence of Brooks Koepka, Matthew Wolff, and Tiger Woods, the following trios will claim the majority of attention over the first 36 holes:

Viktor Hovland, Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas

Sergio Garcia, Webb Simpson, Rory McIlroy

Patrick Reed, Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth

Bryson DeChambeau, Collin Morikawa, Dustin Johnson

At the end of the first round of the Players Championship Thursday, Garcia was asked what caused him to be the leader? Garcia expressed that it is the little things. He has really paid attention to the little things since he was forced to withdraw from the Masters because of a positive coronavirus test last November.

As many as 10,000 fans have been welcomed to attend PGA Tour events along with the Players Championship. Garcia, as well as other golfers, are happy to feel the energy that spectators bring. But Garcia also feels wary and states:

You know that at any time you might get it from any one of them, Not that they’re trying to give it to you or anything, but it might happen.

The Second Round of the Players Championship will be Friday at TPC Sawgrass.

Written by Omari Jahi

